-$0.04 EPS Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Lion Electric posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEV. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

LEV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 419,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,679. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.74. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

