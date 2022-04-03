-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). 22nd Century Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 22nd Century Group.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Dawson James increased their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XXII stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,295. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $376.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.