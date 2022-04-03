$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of ($2.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 50.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 35.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,909 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 18.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,319 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

