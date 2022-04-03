$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,120. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

