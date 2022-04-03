$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,120. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

