-$0.13 EPS Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ACST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,072. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

