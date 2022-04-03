-$0.13 EPS Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ACST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,072. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.