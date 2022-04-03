-$0.17 EPS Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). Olink Holding AB (publ) reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 215,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

