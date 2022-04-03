-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.12). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 42.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,392,321 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 413,386 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Essex LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 61.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

