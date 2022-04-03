$0.24 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.