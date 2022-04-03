$0.30 EPS Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

