$0.32 EPS Expected for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

NYSE CMTG opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

