$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

BRO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $449,898,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,172 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

