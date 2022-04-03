$0.41 EPS Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. CoreCivic reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 1,182,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.