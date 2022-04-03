$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

BLL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

