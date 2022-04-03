$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. Cerner has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,636,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.