$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.48. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.