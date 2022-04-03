$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,370 shares of company stock worth $2,354,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $29,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

