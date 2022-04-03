$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after buying an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. 847,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

