$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Omnicom Group posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

OMC stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

