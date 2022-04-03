$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 939,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,293. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

