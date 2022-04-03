$1.69 EPS Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:ALG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,356. Alamo Group has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.