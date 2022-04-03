$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) to report $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $123.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $747.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

