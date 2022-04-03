10,962 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

