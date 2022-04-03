$11.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.68 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.35 billion to $49.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. 12,528,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

