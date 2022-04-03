$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. SRAX reported sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SRAX.

Several research firms have commented on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

SRAX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,874. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. SRAX has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SRAX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

