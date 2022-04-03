$11.87 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $8.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $49.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $63.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 128,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a P/E ratio of 156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

