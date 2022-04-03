$14.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.22 million. First Community reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $60.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.74 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $65.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

FCCO stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

