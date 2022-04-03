$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year sales of $58.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

FHTX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 105,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,288. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

