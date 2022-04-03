$143.56 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will post sales of $143.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.06 million to $280.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $112.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $612.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $749.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $698.96 million, with estimates ranging from $616.34 million to $957.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,144. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

