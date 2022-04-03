1,579 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.07. 3,644,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,900. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,270 shares of company stock worth $75,922,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.