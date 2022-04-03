$17.17 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $17.73 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $69.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 billion to $69.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.75 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

NYSE MET traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

