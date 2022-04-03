$182.02 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $182.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.33 million. Lindsay reported sales of $143.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $689.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,373,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.66. 93,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,189. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.40. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

