1,854 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $165.80 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $107.76 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

