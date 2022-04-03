1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter worth $168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.