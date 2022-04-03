$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of CMS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,400. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

