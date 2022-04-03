$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. OneMain reported earnings per share of $3.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $55,289,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,641,000 after purchasing an additional 367,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OMF traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.01. 1,300,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,879. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

