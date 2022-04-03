$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $41,409,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,010,000 after acquiring an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. 882,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,555. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

