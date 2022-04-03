$2.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,762,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 145,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

