22,868 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $76,467,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $63,913,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $45,118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $33,211,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 94.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,076,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after buying an additional 523,971 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $34.28 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.