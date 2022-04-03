26,000 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 188.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

