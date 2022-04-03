2,611 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.26.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

