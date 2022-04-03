2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in 2U by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in 2U by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

