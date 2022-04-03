3,197 Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,437,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,152,000 after acquiring an additional 499,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68.

