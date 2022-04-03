3,966 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

