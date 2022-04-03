$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $4.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.