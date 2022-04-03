$400.26 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will post sales of $400.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.77 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after acquiring an additional 496,570 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.