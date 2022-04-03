4,126 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $55.81 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $61.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

