45,623 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 821,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,459,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 1,110,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

