$478.25 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will report $478.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $479.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $433.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,013. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $200.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $168.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

