526,857 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 526,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.62% of Amedisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Amedisys by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMED. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

AMED stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.