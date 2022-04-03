530 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,017,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 336,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

